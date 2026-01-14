The Egyptian-Emirati mobile hospital for interventional cardiac procedures arrived in Cairo yesterday as part of a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at improving cardiac care outcomes, facilitating access to advanced healthcare solutions, and strengthening medical cooperation between the two countries.

The hospital has been equipped with advanced field units for diagnosis, treatment and surgery to deliver innovative services to areas distant from major cities, using the latest medical technologies and artificial intelligence.

The initiative is a joint effort by Egypt’s Ministry of Health, Emirati doctors, Dar Al Ber Society and Sharjah Charity International, under the supervision of the Egyptian-Emirati interventional cardiac surgeons team.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, said the programme reflects the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and seeks to set new standards for cardiac care in the region. He added that it embodies goals aimed at enhancing innovation and delivering world-class healthcare services.

For his part, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, said the programme focuses on early diagnosis, adopting advanced treatment methodologies, and building the capacities of medical professionals.

He noted that the initiative benefits from the technologies of General Electric, as well as the efforts of Dar Al Ber Society and Sharjah Charity International, to address the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and Director-General of the National Training (Jaheziya) Programme, said the launch of the hospital reflects the depth of health cooperation between Egypt and the UAE.

He noted that the programme also includes specialised training to enhance medical readiness and manage emergency cardiac cases in line with a unified and internationally accredited approach.