Egypt - Ali El-Ghamrawi, head of the Egyptian Drug Authority, held talks with a joint delegation from Egyptian firm Wadi El-Nile and Zambian developer Pendulum Estates Ltd as part of Egypt’s strategy to expand into African markets and strengthen international pharmaceutical partnerships. Discussions centred on plans to establish a joint drug manufacturing plant in Zambia.

The initiative aligns with Egypt’s broader vision to deepen industrial integration across Africa, transfer expertise and technology, boost regional production capacity, encourage pharmaceutical investment, and enhance regulatory cooperation with African counterparts. It also aims to reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional pharmaceutical hub and contribute to securing medicine supplies across the continent.

During the meeting, El-Ghamrawi highlighted that localising pharmaceutical production in African countries remains a strategic priority for the Authority. He described the African market as a key target for Egyptian pharmaceutical expansion, both to improve access to essential medicines and support local industry development.

Mohamed Dabour, Chairperson of Wadi El-Nile, emphasised the importance of the partnership with the Zambian side, describing the project as a major milestone in the company’s plans to expand across Africa and help localise pharmaceutical production on a continental scale.

John Zulu, Chairperson of Pendulum Estates Ltd, welcomed the cooperation with Egypt and described the partnership as transformative for Zambia’s healthcare system, enabling the domestic production of high-quality medicines to meet local demand.

The delegation praised the Drug Authority’s strategic leadership and its advanced regulatory and technical expertise, which they said has helped elevate Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector both regionally and internationally. They noted that collaboration with the Authority would provide vital technical support, advisory services, and regulatory facilitation needed for the success of the proposed joint plant in Zambia — ultimately enhancing access to quality medicines and supporting health security across Africa.

The partnership reflects the Drug Authority’s commitment to fostering deeper cooperation with African nations and backing pharmaceutical investments that promote industry growth and deliver tangible health benefits across the continent.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

