Egypt - The Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Ali Ghamrawy, met on Tuesday with Ambassador Ezzedin Tago of the Republic of the Philippines to discuss expanding cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and regulating the circulation of medical products between the two countries.

Talks centred on facilitating the registration of Egyptian pharmaceutical and medical products in the Philippines, alongside exploring mutual recognition of registration files—a step that could accelerate the availability of safe, effective medicines to citizens in both nations.

Ghamrawy stressed that expanding international partnerships is vital to supporting Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry and opening new export markets, in line with the EDA’s commitment to aligning its regulatory framework with the highest global standards. He noted that building strategic ties with countries such as the Philippines fosters the exchange of technical expertise, strengthens regulatory capacities, and advances sustainable development goals in the sector.

Ambassador Tago commended the EDA’s role in developing the pharmaceutical industry, highlighting its achievement of Maturity Level 3 under the World Health Organization’s global benchmarking tool—a recognition of its adherence to quality standards. He reaffirmed the Philippines’ interest in strengthening institutional cooperation and sharing expertise with Egypt to boost joint exports and market access.

The meeting underscored the EDA’s drive to forge international partnerships that enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian pharmaceutical products, expand their presence in global markets, and reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional leader in the industry—supporting both economic growth and public health.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

