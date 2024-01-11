Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has met with officials from Greece’s Athens Medical Group to discuss cooperation opportunities in the healthcare sector, according to a cabinet statement.

The meeting tackled the company’s investment plans in Egypt and potential collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population to pump investments into the health sector and boost healthcare services.

The meeting came within the framework of Egypt’s plans to empower the private sector in several fields and provide incentives to investors.

