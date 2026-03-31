DUBAI - Dubai South has welcomed a new distribution facility by Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics (HCHL) at its Logistics District.

With this addition, Hellmann expands its presence to five distribution centres in the UAE, further strengthening one of the most comprehensive dedicated healthcare logistics networks in the Middle East.

The opening is Hellmann´s response to the growing demand for resilient healthcare supply chains, as regulatory requirements become increasingly complex and the handling of temperature-sensitive medical products requires greater precision and transparency across the entire logistics chain.

The new facility at Dubai South’s Logistics District increases HCHL´s warehouse capacity while expanding customer-specific value-added services and storage solutions. It is designed to meet key market requirements, including the compliant management of time and temperature-sensitive healthcare products, secure handling of hazardous goods, end-to-end digital transparency, and efficient last-mile distribution.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District at Dubai South, said, The expansion reflects the growing demand for specialised healthcare logistics solutions in the region and reinforces the Logistics District’s role as a key platform for global supply chains. Our integrated infrastructure, strategic location and multimodal connectivity continue to support international companies in strengthening their regional operations and delivering essential products efficiently and reliably.”

Lee I’Ons, Regional CEO IMEA, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, said, “With our fifth healthcare location in the UAE, we are not only increasing capacity, but further enhancing our responsiveness, scalability, and regulatory assurance for our customers. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to the UAE and its strategic role as a leading regional and global hub for healthcare and logistics.”