Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ernst & Young Middle East (EY) at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration through a secondment program that enables top talent from Dubai Health to gain experience in EY’s healthcare consulting practice.

Under the MoU, secondees will have the opportunity to develop skills in research, healthcare transformation, project management, and industry-specific knowledge, while also learning consulting methodologies and global best practices.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the expertise of Dubai Health professionals and contribute to advancing the quality of healthcare in the UAE through knowledge exchange and applied learning.

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, said, “We are grateful to enter this partnership with Ernst & Young, which strengthens our commitment to cultivating top talent and equipping them with the tools to lead in specialized fields. Through this collaboration, our professionals will gain invaluable exposure to global best practices that will enrich their capabilities and perspectives.”

Anthony O’Sullivan, EY UAE Managing Partner, said, “EY is proud to be collaborating with Dubai Health and supporting their mission to shape the future of health. This agreement will see EY training healthcare professionals on enhancing their research skills, presenting informed perspectives on healthcare issues, transformation skills, and project management skills while gaining insights into the unique challenges and trends within the industry.”