JEDDAH — Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital (DSFH) Jeddah, through its clinic in Mina, served over 2,000 pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season. This initiative was part of the Ministry of Health's comprehensive efforts to deliver exceptional offsite healthcare services to pilgrims.



The MIna clinic offered pilgrims convenient access to immediate medical care during the Hajj rituals. Pilgrims visiting the clinic received exceptional medical attention from a dedicated team of doctors and specialized medical staff, ensuring their peace of mind and safety throughout their spiritual journey.



Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of DSFH Jeddah, said: “We take pride in supporting the health of Hajj pilgrims with these essential healthcare services. Our objective is to enable every pilgrim to fulfill their religious duties with confidence and peace of mind, ensuring a seamless continuation of their spiritual journey.”



“By delivering healthcare services directly to pilgrims at our Mina clinic with high quality and efficiency, DSFH eliminates obstacles to medical care, enabling pilgrims to devote themselves fully to their Hajj rituals,” he said while adding, “this dedication to public service and social responsibility perfectly embodies the essence of Hajj, a time marked by compassion, unity, and selflessness.”



In addition to the exceptional on-site medical services, Dr. Gul highlighted, DSFH provides virtual healthcare support through the dedicated website: https://hajjclinic.fakeeh.care . “This platform offers access to a variety of online medical services and information to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims throughout the Hajj pilgrimage. DSFH has ensured that these virtual services are available in nine different languages, catering to a diverse group of pilgrims from around the world,” he pointed.



It is noteworthy that Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital was founded in 1978, which is completing 46 glorious years. It is a tertiary care multi-specialty private hospital with many pioneering achievements to its record in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It serves as a beacon of excellence in healthcare, with an illustrious 46-year history dedicated to providing exceptional medical care and promoting a culture of healing.

