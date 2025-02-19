The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in collaboration with the Donation and Transplantation Institute (DTI) Foundation- Spain and National Centre of Organ Donation and Transplant, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention; held a workshop with DHA licenced hospitals to introduce and discuss the newly developed DHA standards for organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The event brought together key stakeholders from the UAE’s healthcare sector, reaffirming DHA’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services and promoting ethical and innovative practices in organ donation and transplantation.

The workshop spotlighted the following five DHA standards:

- DHA Standards for Human Organs and Tissues Donation Services (Deceased Donor) - Donation after Brain Death (DBD) – Version 2

The updated framework emphasises ethical considerations and protocols for organ donation from brain-dead donors, ensuring safety for medical teams and improved outcomes for transplant recipients.

- DHA Standards for Human Organs and Tissues Donation Services (Deceased Donor) - Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) – Version 1

A newly introduced framework that expands the donor pool by including protocols for organ donation following circulatory death, improving the availability of organs for transplantation.

- DHA Standards for Corneal Transplant Services

These standards focus on best practices in corneal donation, protecting tissue quality, enhancing recipient outcomes, and advancing corneal transplant services in the region.

- DHA Standards on Tissue Management

Comprehensive guidelines for tissue collection, processing, and transplantation, ensuring safety, ethical practices, and optimal utilisation of donated tissues.

- Updated DHA Standards for Kidney Transplant Services – Version 2

Revised standards incorporate the latest advancements in medical research, enhancing donor-recipient matching criteria and post-transplant care protocols.

In addition to these standards, in May 2024, DHA also developed additional 4 standards in collaboration with United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) to streamline transplantation healthcare services across various domains including:

- Liver and Pancreas Transplant Services

- Heart and Lung Transplant Services

- Vascularised Composite Allograft (Limb) Transplant Services

- Human Organ and Tissues Donation Services (Living Donor)

The workshop featured Subject Matter Experts from DTI who were responsible for developing these standards. They provided in-depth insights into the newly developed standards. Discussions also explored initiatives to strengthen donor registries, further improve transplant success rates, and raise awareness about the life-saving impact of organ donation.

Dr. Hanan Obaid, Director of Health Policies and Standards Department at DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, said, “The development of these standards is a testament to DHA’s dedication to ensuring that organ and tissue donation and transplantation services adhere to the highest ethical and medical benchmarks. These frameworks are essential for enhancing trust, improving outcomes, and ultimately saving lives."

Dr Obaid highlighted the significance of these standards, stating, "The establishment and continuous refinement of these standards reflect our unwavering commitment to saving lives through innovative and ethical medical practices. By fostering collaboration across the healthcare sector, we are creating a more efficient and compassionate system that honours the gift of life from donors and their families.

“The integration of these standards with ongoing efforts in public education and institutional collaboration demonstrates DHA’s commitment to building a robust culture of organ donation in the UAE.”

Ayesha Al Falahi, Senior Consultant, Organ Donation and Transplantation at the DHA, added, "By aligning local practices with international best practices and advancing our healthcare systems, we aim to establish the UAE as a global leader in healthcare innovation, reflecting our dedication to excellence and patient-centred care."

Dr Chloë Ballesté Delpierre, DTI Medical Director DTI Foundation, University of Barcelona Associate Professor and Council of ESOT European Society for Organ Transplantation, said,“The implementation of these new standards by the Dubai Health Authority marks a significant advancement in the field of organ and tissue donation and transplantation. At DTI Foundation, we are honoured to collaborate with DHA and the National Center of Organ Donation and Transplant to promote ethical practices and enhance the quality of healthcare services. This initiative underscores the importance of international cooperation in achieving excellence in healthcare and saving lives.”

The workshop concluded with a call to action for increased collaboration among healthcare institutions, government bodies, and the public to support the sustainability of organ donation and transplantation programs. The DHA continues to champion innovative strategies to save lives and enhance the UAE’s healthcare landscape.