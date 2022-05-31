UAE - Boston Scientific, the global medical technology leader, has inaugurated its new office in the UAE at Dubai Science Park (DSP), the leading science-focused community part of TECOM Group, to meet the growing needs of patients in the Middle East.

Boston Scientific said the move is aimed at addressing the significant increase in demand for medical devices in the region, which according to Business Market Insights, is expected to reach $21,802.3 million in 2027.

DSP Managing Director Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi said: "Dubai is on track to becoming a global healthcare destination with state-of-the-art infrastructure and government support, and brands like Boston Scientific play an essential role in driving research, investment and insights."

"We are delighted to be a part of Boston Scientific’s growth story since they joined our ecosystem in 2018, and deeply share their mission to improve the lives of patients across the region," noted Janahi.

"We will continue enhancing our enabling ecosystem and enrich the opportunities available to our existing and potential business partners in our mission to advance our national healthcare goals," he stated.

Eric Thepaut, Executive VP and President EMEA at Boston Scientific, said: "Strengthening our presence in the region will enable our teams to operate more efficiently and raise awareness of our innovative solutions for a wide range of therapy areas."

