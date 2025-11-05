ABU DHABI - Borouge Plc announced today at ADIPEC the launch of the first Made-in-UAE low-density polyethylene (LDPE) for healthcare applications.

This achievement follows Borouge’s successful debut of its first-ever locally produced healthcare polypropylene product earlier this year.

Manufactured at Borouge’s Ruwais facility, Bormed™ LE6607-PH marks a significant milestone in strengthening regional medical supply chains and enabling localised production of critical sterile pharmaceutical packaging.

The milestone underscores Borouge’s commitment to advancing industrial self-sufficiency, supporting the Make it in the Emirates initiative, the national programme to drive industrial growth and economic diversification. It will strengthen the UAE’s healthcare supply chain resilience as Borouge expands its impact in value-added sectors across the Middle East and Asia.

"This launch positions Borouge at the forefront of healthcare-grade production in the UAE, strengthening our leadership across the region. By streamlining access to high-quality medical materials, we are proactively advancing our healthcare portfolio with locally manufactured polymers that meet international standards," said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge.

He added that this strategic move not only supports diverse applications such as pharmaceutical manufacturing and patient care but also reinforces Borouge's commitment to innovation and regional growth.

Leveraging Borealis’ established Bormed™ technology and long-standing commitment to the healthcare sector, Bormed™ LE6607-PH is an additive-free LDPE engineered for use in pharmaceutical and medical packaging, including blow-fill-seal bottles, ampoules, and other pharmaceutical packaging.

The grade is optimised for purity, compliance, and stability, minimising the level of extractables, leachables in final products and ensuring compatibility with aseptic processing standards. It meets the stringent specifications of both the EU and US Pharmacopoeia.

By manufacturing this grade in the UAE, Borouge supports not just supply chain agility and proximity to key markets, but also consistent quality standards and reliable supply continuity. These advantages help healthcare manufacturers and providers better manage risk, shorten lead times, and ensure patient safety.

The launch builds on the successful introduction of Bormed™ RG868MO, Borouge’s first UAE-made healthcare product, earlier this year, and now extends the company’s healthcare portfolio even further. Together, these offerings reinforce Borouge’s role as a strategic enabler of medical innovation and national industrial capacity.

With this locally produced polymer, Borouge contributes to safer, more resilient patient care, supports industrial diversification, and strengthens the UAE’s position as a hub for high-quality medical manufacturing.