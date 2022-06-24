RIYADH — Saudi and Bahraini health ministers underscored the importance of linking Bahrain to the Saudi Virtual Hospital through a network. Once an agreement is reached in this regard, Bahrain will be the first country to be linked with the hospital.



Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel received on Thursday his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Jalila Al-Sayed, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia.



During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues related to strengthening health cooperation between the two countries in many health fields, such as medical research, emerging diseases, monitoring post-vaccine complications and exchanging experiences.



Al-Jalajel touched on the experience of the virtual hospital and the command and control center and pointed to arranging the nearest opportunity to sign a framework agreement with the Bahraini side to join the network.



On her part, Dr. Al-Sayed confirmed the importance of cooperation in the fields of genetic diseases and gene research, especially with the convergence of the two countries’ demographic nature. She pointed out the experience of telemedicine in Bahrain and the importance of strengthening this aspect between the two parties, while stressing the importance of cooperation in the field of clinical trials.



The two sides also reviewed the importance of cooperation in the field of health insurance, the health system in the two countries and its development as well as the mobile health care experience in Bahrain.



Later, the Bahraini minister toured the Virtual Health Hospital and listened to a detailed explanation of the services provided by the hospital. She also visited the command and control center of the hospital.

