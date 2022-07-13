ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group and Hayat Biotech signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support Hayat Biotech’s global logistics and distribution efforts through AD Ports Group’s advanced pharma logistics network, which includes its cold & ultra-cold pharma hub based in KIZAD.

Specifically, the partnership will help facilitate Hayat Biotech’s efforts to set up manufacturing centres around the globe and provide logistics solutions to serve its international markets.

The initial element of the agreement encapsulates shipping of strategic construction supplies, including containers, machinery, raw materials, and equipment, to support the construction of Hayat Biotech’s global biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

Once fully completed, the facilities will produce a number of vital biopharmaceutical products, including the Hayat-Vax vaccine, the first indigenously produced COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE and the Arab world.

As part of the collaboration, the distribution will be handled by the HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led partnership which operates one of the largest and most complete end-to-end pharma supply chains on the market today.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Chairman of the HOPE Consortium’s Executive Committee, said: "As a nation, the UAE continues to take significant steps towards enabling global access to pharmaceutical products and supplies. Thanks to our partnership with Hayat Biotech, we are cementing the pivotal role that AD Ports Group and the HOPE Consortium are playing in supporting our healthcare industry’s efforts to serve communities and markets all around the world."

He added: "AD Ports Group continues to deliver on our leadership’s vision of establishing Abu Dhabi as a global life sciences hub, and our partnership with Hayat Biotech is another important milestone along our journey towards achieving that goal."

Robert Sutton, CEO of Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: "We are pleased to leverage our complete end-to-end logistics solutions, which cover everything from transportation and storage, to monitoring and delivery of pharma supplies, anywhere around the world. Capitalising on Abu Dhabi’s strategic position as a global gateway, we are working together to help position the Emirate as a leading global logistics hub for the life sciences sector."

Naser Al Yammahi, Deputy CEO, Hayat Biotech, said: "The world is facing fundamental challenges that are affecting our wellbeing, health, and quality of life; therefore, we made it our responsibility to deliver innovative biotechnological capabilities around the globe. Thanks to the partnership with AD Ports Group, we are looking to further expand our distribution network to deliver necessary biopharmaceutical products to improve the health of our nation and across the globe."

As a UAE-based company, Hayat Biotech, a Joint Venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm CNBG, focuses on the development of life sciences through advanced clinical trials, medical R&D, distribution of new pharmaceutical products, and vaccines. The company began locally-producing the Hayat-Vax vaccine in March 2021, which has been distributed worldwide, in part, by the HOPE Consortium partnership.

Last year, Hayat Biotech announced the development of a purpose-built research and development hub for life sciences, biotechnology and vaccine production. Set up in KIZAD, the facility will be capable of producing over 200 million vaccine doses annually.

AD Ports Group operates one of the largest and most advanced supply chains in the region supporting multiple industry sectors, including construction and pharma. As part of its Logistics Cluster’s value offering, it provides fully-integrated pharma logistics solutions by leveraging the Group’s broad portfolio of assets & services, supported by advanced digital technology, a modern fleet of 400+ vehicles, and a network of world-class global logistics partners.

Alongside the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Etihad Cargo, Maqta Gateway, Rafed, and SkyCell, AD Ports Group is one of the founding members of the HOPE Consortium, which is helping lead the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to all parts of the globe. Thanks to the strength, commitment, and the collective capabilities of its members, the partnership has handled over 250 million vaccine doses across 60 countries.

During his last visit to Abu Dhabi, the Microsoft founder, philanthropist, and humanitarian Bill Gates commended the advanced vaccine warehousing facility in KIZAD, operated by AD Ports Group’s Logistics Cluster. He highlighted the importance of this initiative in successfully resolving some of the major challenges associated with vaccine distribution and in delivering millions of vaccines to communities in need.