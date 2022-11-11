ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports has joined Pharma.Aero, the global membership network for Life Science and MedTech manufacturers, certified cargo communities and airport operators, as a strategic member representing the Middle East.



The collaboration with Pharma.Aero builds on Abu Dhabi’s growth as a global healthcare and life sciences hub, and the success of the HOPE Consortium, an Abu Dhabi-led public private partnership that is committed to working together to overcome the challenges of vaccine distribution and logistics.



“We are pleased to join Pharma.Aero as a strategic partner for the Middle East, representing the global cross-industry network of Life Science and MedTech air cargo industry stakeholders in the region. Along with Etihad Cargo, we look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to contribute to the overall development of the pharmaceutical supply chain,” said Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.



Abu Dhabi Airports is set to pursue major air cargo infrastructure expansion projects with a strong focus on products capable of efficiently handling time and temperature-sensitive cargo, including those from within pharmaceuticals and life science.



Trevor Caswell, Chairman of Pharma.Aero, welcomes Abu Dhabi Airports’ decision to play such an important role in the organisation: “We are thrilled to have Abu Dhabi Airports join Pharma.Aero as a strategic member for the Middle East region. We look forward to a strong, active and collaborative partnership with them as we welcome them on board.”



Frank Van Gelder, Secretary General of Pharma.Aero, added: “Developing active and far-reaching airport pharma communities is essential to the core strategy of Pharma.Aero – therefore, it is with great pleasure to welcome Abu Dhabi Airports as the new strategic partner for the Middle East. We are confident that their participation, along with Etihad Cargo, will pave the way for the future of our association in the region.”