Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, Al Dana Amphitheatre and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority have announced packages for visitors to enjoy the upcoming events that are being hosted at the amphitheatres stage.

These offers will give Gulf Air’s passengers the opportunity to visit or stop in Bahrain with hotel reservations, enjoy sightseeing activities tailored packages to their budget and access to events at Al Dana Amphitheatre, including transport and visa fees.

The launch of the packages coincides with the first international events of the 2022 calendar where Bahrain gears up to welcome Kings of Leon and Eric Clapton in March. Packages for the two events start at BD97/$260.

Built 15m into the ground of the Sakhir desert, Al Dana Amphitheatre offers a remarkable setting like no other and is situated close to the iconic Bahrain International Circuit. Fused with Bahrain’s stunning natural landscape, events are taken to the next level from legendary open-air concerts to magical indoor occasions.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air, Captain Waleed AlAlawi, stated: "The airline continues to progress with putting tourism into Bahrain at the forefront of its strategies by working with local entities to welcome visitors from all over the world to enjoy the magic of our Kingdom. Teaming up with Al Dana Amphitheatre to showcase our global flair is sure to lure visitors to a unique experience that is not available anywhere else in the region. Packages are available for all upcoming events on www.gulfair.com/aldana and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to our Kingdom.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority, Dr Nasser Qaedi said: "As part of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) 2022 – 2026 strategy, working with our tourism stakeholders is a vital component in rejuvenating the tourism industry. Through these international events, the BTEA aims to enhance the tourist experience by showcasing lucrative tourism offerings in the Kingdom.”

Chief Executive Officer of Al Dana Amphitheatre, Shane Chambers, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Gulf Air and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority to realise our shared vision of promoting Bahrain as a key destination for the best in world-class entertainment and events. Al Dana Amphitheatre has a packed calendar for 2022 featuring many A-list acts; we’re excited to welcome guests from across the globe to be part of the unique atmosphere that the venue’s breath-taking open-air setting creates!”

These offers represent one of the initiatives that the national carrier launched in cooperation with BTEA in 2018, which aim at achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s new tourism strategy of increasing the number of tourist visitors to 14.1 million in 2026, increasing the average daily visitor spending to BD74.8, and raising the average tourist nights to 3.5 days, said a statement.

This enhances the role of tourism in supporting the national economy, and contributes to increasing the competitiveness in attracting more investments to the Kingdom. Recently, Gulf Air announced the return of the Bahrain Stopover on gulfair.com/stopover and packages to visit the Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on gulfair.com/f1.