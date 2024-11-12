Suhar – Ministry of Education (MoE) organised an event called Private Schools Investment Forum in Suhar on Monday.

Dr Ahmed bin Abdullah al Ajmi, Assistant Director of Private Schools Department in North Batinah, stated that the forum aimed to showcase investment mechanisms in private schools, the services these offer and their key governing regulations which was achieved by sharing successful experiences and insights of private school investors.

Ajmi informed that North Batinah has 212 private schools in the 2024/2025 academic year, including 58 early education schools, 91 private schools and nine international schools.

The forum featured presentations on the importance of investing in education and the opportunities available in North Batinah. One presentation focused on Oman Vision 2040 goals in education, while another addressed investing in education for special education students in private institutions.

Additionally, a successful private school investment model was reviewed covering four key areas – facilities, administration, technical support and financial planning.

