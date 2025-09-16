Mubasher: Global digital payments player Visa has launched Visa Private, an exclusive premium offering tailored for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), in the UAE before a wider reach in the region.

The product targets HNWIs who seek a level of service and benefits that go beyond conventional card experiences, according to a press release.

The new product will be available first in the UAE before a wider GCC rollout. Visa Private combines seamless, secure payment technology with carefully curated travel, lifestyle and retail privileges.

Vice President and Head of Products and Solutions for MENA at Visa, Yuri Topunov, said: “Visa Private shows how we turn insight into action. Working closely with our bank partners, we designed a product that reflects the lifestyle of the region’s most discerning clients while upholding the highest standards of security and convenience.”

Topunov added: “By giving high-net-worth individuals a seamless way to pay - and a richer set of experiences when they do - we are helping our partners deepen customer relationships and supporting the UAE government’s wider digital commerce agenda.”

The UAE is projected to record a net inflow of about 9,800 millionaires in 2025, the highest figure worldwide1, therefore, Visa Private is intended to help issuing banks meet the expectations of HNWIs whose needs extend beyond routine payment functionality while also supporting the UAE government’s ambition to position the country as a leading global wealth hub.

