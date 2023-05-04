UAE - International banking group Standard Chartered has taken on the host sponsorship of the Dubai FinTech Summit to be held in Dubai from May 8 to 9, 2023.

Organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the summit is primed to be the perfect platform to connect start-ups, investors, and industry leaders.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and President of DIFC, the summit will convene over 5,000 global FinTech and technology C-suite to discuss innovations and challenges in the sector.

Sector growth

The FinTech and Innovation sector in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region is growing at pace with market value forecast to double in size from $135.9 billion in 2021 to $266.9 billion in 2027, according to DIFC FinTech Hive’s 2022 FinTech Report. The Dubai FinTech Summit aims to tap into this tremendous growth potential and showcase the region’s prowess as the sector advances.

Mohammad Alblooshi, Head of DIFC Innovation Hub and FinTech Hive, said: “The demand for FinTech services has grown significantly in the last few years, powered by digital technologies and innovation across sectors. During 2022 alone, investment in DIFC’s FinTech and innovation community exceeded $615 million and the total number of active firms in the sector grew 36% to 686.

“With the support of our global partners such as Standard Chartered, we are confident the Dubai FinTech Summit, will serve as a vehicle to connect the industry, and help accelerate continued cross-border growth as we fulfil our vision of making Dubai the go-to destination for the FinTech and finance community globally.”

Dynamic platform

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank UAE, said: “The Dubai FinTech Summit serves as a dynamic platform that brings together thought leaders from across the industry to share insights, exchange ideas and collaborate to shape the future of the financial industry.

“This partnership is a testament to our long-term commitment to creating a better future for the industry. It also demonstrates the strong synergies between Standard Chartered and the Dubai International Financial Centre, as we leverage our global network and innovation capabilities to support in building a more transparent, efficient, and secure financial sector.”

“As the region continues to witness increased digital transformation, especially across the financial sector, we expect the demand for digital financial services and products to continue to rise. This would likely spur a wave of innovation that will not only drive economic growth but also improve financial inclusion across the region,” added Manneh.

100 FinTech exhibitors

At the Dubai FinTech Summit, visitors will be able to meet more than 100 FinTech exhibitors and join a series of panels and fireside chats.

The impressive roster of speakers at the summit includes Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered PLC; Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple; Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Bank Singapore; Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton and Brian Armstrong, CEO and Co-Founder of Coinbase among others.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).