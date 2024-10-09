At Yoco Next, Yoco introduced three innovative additions to its product ecosystem: the Yoco App, Yoco Counter, and Table by Yoco. These tools offer comprehensive solutions for businesses of all sizes, focusing on streamlining operations and improving customer engagement, all at a great price.

This year’s theme, “Thoughtfully Connected,” highlights Yoco’s commitment to providing more than just payment processing, developing an ecosystem that supports every aspect of business management to improve the lives of its customers.

The new Yoco App: Your back office, wherever you go

Released in August 2024, the reimagined Yoco App allows business owners to manage their operations on the go. It offers features like refunds, sales, staff management, cash advances, and reports, all from one platform. The app has evolved from a card-machine companion to a powerful business-management tool, empowering entrepreneurs with deeper insights and control.

Yoco Counter: A seamless way to sell

Yoco Counter is an all-in-one POS system for small businesses that combines a sleek widescreen tablet and software. It offers easy setup out-of-the-box, and integrates with other Yoco devices for seamless ordering, product management, and customer-facing payments.

Table by Yoco: Revolutionise your restaurant

The Table restaurant operating system is designed to streamline operations with real-time insights, inventory management, and automated tasks. It includes features such as tableside ordering, kitchen management, and cloud-integrated payments to improve efficiency, reduce customer wait times, and enhance service.

With end-to-end installation and on-site support, Table also comes with end-to-end installation and on-site support to ensure merchants have assistance.

A new era for South African entrepreneurs Yoco chief executive officer, Katlego Maphai highlighted the significance of these product launches, stating: “This ecosystem empowers businesses by simplifying operations while improving customer engagement. With enterprise-level solutions now accessible to businesses of all sizes, Yoco continues to innovate and support entrepreneurs in South Africa.”

With over 200,000 businesses using Yoco, this strategic product expansion marks a transformative milestone for its customers, solidifying the commitment to enable them to thrive.

