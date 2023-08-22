Riyadh – Seamless Saudi Arabia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fintech Saudi to forge a strategic partnership that will endorse the anticipated event, which will take place in September 2023.

Fintech Saudi will be the official Strategic Fintech Partner for the two-day event, according to a press release.

The MoU highlights that both parties will be supporting each other as they move forward.

Recently, Mubasher Media was selected to be a media partner at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, a MENA region’s leading payments, fintech, retail, e-commerce, home delivery, and digital marketing event.

Managing Director (MD) of Fintech Saudi, Nezar Alhaider, said: “We value the partnership between Seamless and Fintech Saudi, and are looking forward to a strategic partnership with them.”

Alhaider added: “We will be at Seamless to promote Saudi’s start-up space, and partake in engaging discussions with other industry leading professionals.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Ridley, General Manager at Terrapinn Middle East, said: “We are honoured to have Fintech Saudi as the Strategic Fintech Partner of Seamless Saudi Arabia through the establishment of this long-term partnership.”

Ridley concluded: “Fintech Saudi is making amazing progress in both putting Saudi Arabia on the global fintech stage, along with their proactiveness in encouraging and enabling the fintechs to flourish within the Kingdom, something we are aligned on and actively trying to promote at Seamless Saudi Arabia.”

It is worth noting that Fintech Saudi was launched by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to transform Saudi Arabia into an innovative fintech hub.

At Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, Fintech Saudi will help startups to gain exposure on a global platform in addition to welcoming Fintech Saudi keynote speaker Alhaider who will speak on the topic of the national strategy for the fintech ecosystem.

