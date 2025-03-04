Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) licensed “Tamara Finance” company to provide consumer finance and buy-now-pay-later services.

The addition brings the number of finance companies licensed and permitted by SAMA to 65 companies.

In a press release issued today, SAMA’s focus reflects its keenness to support the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.



SAMA emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions, the statement said. To view licensed and permitted financial institutions, visit SAMA's official website.