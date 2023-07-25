Riyadh: The Financial Academy and the Global FinTech Institute have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in order to strengthen their collaboration in training, research, and events.

This strategic partnership aims to focus on developing specialized programs tailored for the financial sector within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The CEO of the Financial Academy, Mane bin Mohammed Al Khamsan, expressed his optimism about the MoU with the institute, emphasizing that the academy is keen on providing a distinctive training experience.

The objective is to enhance skills and capabilities that align with the evolving requirements of the financial technology sector.