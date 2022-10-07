Prepay Nation, a market-leading fintech platform technology hub and prepaid marketplace for mobile airtime, data bundles, gift cards, and utility top-ups, has expanded its services to the GCC market and has signed partnerships to help provide prepaid products and services to the GCC consumers.

Prepay Nation helps mobile operators, prepaid airtime distributors, utility companies, financial institutions, payment kiosks, cross-border marketers, loyalty programs, social, entertainment, gaming-streaming-gifting platforms, digital wallets, super apps, and NGOs to win new consumers, reward them, and keep them engaged.

AJ Hanna, CEO, Prepay Nation: “We are excited to finally enter the GCC market after spending significant time studying and adapting to the specific needs of our new partners and the customers they serve. Our state-of-the-art technology, rapid deployment, and exceptional support capabilities, coupled with the most competitive and value-added products and services in the region, will deliver higher growth, more revenue, and new customers to our distribution partners in the region, while providing our local and global brand partners with more channels to sell their prepaid products and services.”

“We are forward-thinking, adaptable, solutions focused, and customer-obsessed. We have recently hired several key people locally to support the business and our new partners Mango, Resal, Unipay, Solutions Gulf, Talaco, Encryptus and Lulu Money. Our reliable infrastructure and excellent support services ensure that customers are receiving the best experience every time they engage with the brands and the products we offer. This is at the heart of what Prepay Nation delivers every day”, added Hanna.

Established in 2010, Prepay Nation started its journey to simplify recharging cross-border, pay-as-you-go wireless accounts and level the digital accessibility playing field for subscribers, irrespective of where they are situated in the world. By connecting billions of consumers to thousands of brands through a vast network of resellers, brick-mortar locations, and digital channels, Prepay Nation has broadened its business scope to become a premium worldwide provider in helping brands create, sell, and enable fast reliable cross-border prepaid micro-transactions and engage with the local customers and the diaspora in any country.

Anurag Jain, Founder, Prepay Nation, said: “We created Prepay Nation to facilitate cross-border micro-transactions for the diaspora around the world, especially at times when the diaspora may not have readily disposable income to send back home through traditional remittances, to support their friends or family. Over the years we continue to perfect our marketplace and expand our products and services to support the growth of our partners and their customers.”

