Egypt - The leading financial services provider Paymob has partnered with Egyptian financial super app Khazna to expand to digital financial services in Egypt, according to an emailed press release to Arab Finance on February 7th.

This partnership enables merchants in Paymob’s network to offer Khazna’s services via their integrated point of sale (POS) devices to Khazna’s customers, which will scale up the growth of merchants in Paymob’s network of 170,000 by offering them additional innovative solutions.

The integration will build on the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Financial Inclusion Strategy and Egypt’s Vision 2030.

"This [partnership] in turn would increase the variety of outlets that Khazna users can purchase from and ease the transition to a cashless society, by having our merchants gain seamless access to POSs provided by Paymob,” General Manager of Khazna Egypt Ahmed El Meadawy said.

