Cairo – Integrated consumer financing platform One Finance has teamed up with CRIF Egypt which harnessed its strong resources in approximately 50 countries worldwide for One Finance to use, according to a press release.

The partnership will provide access for One Finance to fully use CRIF's services in credit bureau, credit scoring models, data analytics tools, and global expertise in business intelligence, and credit risk management.

It will further allow One Finance to evaluate the creditworthiness of individuals in an accurate way, streamline credit decision-making, and optimise financing strategies with maximum efficiency and accuracy, which form a transformational step in consumer finance solutions.

CRIF is a global powerhouse in the provision, management, and operation of credit bureaus across the globe. It was established in Italy and currently holds a strong international presence with more than 10,500 financial institutions and banks benefiting from its services. This is besides 600 insurance companies and 82,000 commercial customers, as well as 1,000,000 consumers in four continents on a daily basis.

By leveraging CRIF's credit rating models and data analytics tools, One Finance aims to enhance financial inclusion and empower individuals to plan and save amid rising prices.

One Finance’s Deputy Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO, Hazem Madani, highlighted that the collaboration with CRIF endorses One Finance's services as a market leader in consumer finance in the Egyptian market.

