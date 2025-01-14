MUSCAT: The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) first Automatic Invoice Verification System (AIVS) has been launched in the Sultanate of Oman by Infoline LLC, a subsidiary of Omantel, and a leader in IT-enabled digital transformation, for Nama Power & Water Procurement Company. Developed in collaboration with Kreate Technologies SPC, this advanced system automates the invoice verification process, significantly reducing errors and saving time.

Nama Power & Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP)—the single procurer of power and water capacity and output in the Sultanate of Oman—plays a critical role in ensuring adequate electricity and water production capacity in Oman at the lowest economic cost. The newly implemented AIVS platform revolutionises invoice processing by cross-referencing invoices with signed agreements, ensuring compliance before integrating with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems like Oracle or Systems Applications and Products (SAP).

Key features of AIVS include real-time invoice verification for improved accuracy, seamless ERP integration for efficient processing, automated dispute management with ticket generation for quick issue resolution, and business intelligence dashboards offering insights to enhance decision-making. Operational across 25 power and water plants in Oman, the system demonstrates Infoline’s ability to deliver complex, large-scale platforms tailored for efficiency and accuracy.

“We are thrilled to introduce this transformative solution for Nama Power & Water Procurement Company. AIVS is set to revolutionise how invoices are processed, saving time, cutting costs, and enhancing accuracy for our clients,” said Mohamad al Maskari, CEO of Infoline LLC.

Highlighting the importance of automation, Ahmed Salim al Abri, CEO of Nama Power & Water Procurement Company, stated: “Automation is at the heart of Nama’s efforts to ensure business excellence and continuity. We are proud to collaborate with Infoline, a local company, to deliver this innovative solution. This partnership reflects our belief in the capability of local entities to drive technological advancements.” Commenting on the operational benefits, Mohamed Basim al Qabtan, Senior Engineer at Nama, said: “The AIVS has significantly improved our invoice processing efficiency. The real-time verification and seamless ERP integration have saved us countless hours and minimised errors.”

Since its inception in 2004, Infoline has established itself as a leading provider of ICT solutions in Oman, delivering state-of-the-art digital transformation services across government, utilities, telecommunications, and private sectors. Through AIVS, the company underscores its commitment to advancing technological innovation and supporting Oman’s digital future.

