Muscat – Thawani Technologies has secured a place for the second consecutive year among the top 50 fintech companies in the region.

The company climbed four spots in the Forbes Middle East Fintech 50 2025 list, rising to the 36th place from the 40th in 2024, reflecting growth and success for both Thawani and Oman’s fintech sector.

The list serves as a key reference for identifying leading fintech companies across the region. It evaluates firms based on factors such as financing value, transaction volume, app downloads, user activity, and the impact of services on both consumers and businesses. Geographical expansion and growth rates are also considered in the rankings.

Majid al Amri, CEO of Thawani Technologies, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, “Our improved ranking on the Forbes list for the second consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that meet market demands and drive digital transformation in Oman.”

He further noted that the recognition represents not just a success for Thawani, but also for Oman’s fintech sector, highlighting the country’s increasing competitiveness in the regional market.

This achievement aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which focuses on building a diversified and advanced digital economy. Amri added that the recognition motivates the company to continue innovating and expanding its digital financial services, contributing to greater financial inclusion in Oman.

Oman’s growing leadership in fintech is supported by several government initiatives designed to foster innovation and strengthen digital infrastructure. These include the development of a regulatory sandbox for testing innovative financial products and services.

