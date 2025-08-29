UAE - O Gold, the UAE’s first Emirati app for fractional gold and silver ownership, has partnered with botim, Astra Tech’s flagship AI-powered fintech, to expand gold investments in the botim ecosystem.

Upon an agreement signed in 2023, this partnership makes botim the first fintech in the UAE to officially offer gold investment solutions, according to a press release.

The launch also boosts the company’s position in the region’s evolving digital finance landscape.

This integration combines O Gold’s expertise in digital precious metal investment with botim’s fintech infrastructure and user base, providing a powerful new channel for accessible and secure financial services.

Meanwhile, users can buy, sell, and manage digital gold directly within the botim app, starting from just 0.1 grams. They will also access O Gold’s innovative Gold Earning (Leasing) Program, enabling them to earn returns on their digital gold holdings.

The feature offers yields of 3% annually in gold grams, in line with global lease rate benchmarks, recently reported at nearly 3.25% annually in London.



Ahmed Mourad, Chief Operating Officer at Astra Tech, commented: “With this partnership, we are making fractional gold investment simple and secure, so anyone can get started.”

“This is another step in expanding botim’s financial services and giving people more accessible ways to manage and grow their money with confidence,” he added.

On his part, Bandar Alothman, Founder at O Gold, stated: “Within a few months of O Gold's launch, we have acquired over 100,000 users, a clear validation of the market’s appetite for innovative and trusted gold trading solutions.”

He added: "Partnering with a platform as widely used as botim and its integrated payment system allows us to further extend our services and help millions of users start their gold investment journey with just a few taps. This is a game-changer for democratizing access to a timeless asset.”

It is worth highlighting that the UAE is emerging as a key hub for global gold trade, with a total export value of $53.41 billion in 2024–2025, according to TradeImeX.

By integrating O Gold’s fractional gold investment feature into botim, this partnership reinforces the country’s position as a center for accessible and innovative gold investment.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

