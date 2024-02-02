UAE - Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE, a prominent fintech company, has obtained the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) licence in the UAE. This achievement represents a leap forward for Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE, reaffirming its status as an ethical financial advisory firm committed to responsible and sustainable investing.

Notably, the DFSA licence follows the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) licence, giving Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE the green light to introduce its wealth management advisory services in India.

Imran Farooqui, Founder and CEO of Nuqi Digital Wealth, said: "This generation craves more than just returns. They demand transparency, impact, and ethical alignment. Our thoughtfully curated investment portfolios cater to this need, offering them a way to invest in line with their values and contribute to positive change."

Shaping the future

Shremohan Chauhaan, Co-founder and COO of Nuqi Digital Wealth, adds: "We're not just in the business of offering financial products; we're shaping a future where ethics and sustainability drive financial success. Our DFSA licence underscores our unwavering commitment to providing secure and impactful investments that align with our clients' values and aspirations for a better tomorrow."

Beyond securing the DFSA licence, Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE is gearing up for the launch of its ground-breaking Wealth Advisory mobile app. This revolutionary platform equips consumers with a streamlined and user-friendly tool for effectively managing their investments.

The app offers access to a diverse array of investment opportunities encompassing various asset classes, all thoughtfully curated to align with ethical and sustainable principles. This, in turn, contributes to fostering a positive impact on the environment and society.

