Cairo: MENA’s leading universal fintech powerhouse U Consumer Finance (Valu) joined forces with PayTabs Egypt to accelerate the country’s digital payment transformation, according to a press release.

The strategic collaboration will introduce the Valu merchant app, a smart, contactless payment solution, thoughtfully designed and tailored for Egypt’s dynamic retail landscape.

Under this partnership, Valu’s growing network of merchants will be able to accept payments straight from their smartphones, without traditional POS hardware.

This ensures a fast, simple, and modern payment experience that reflects the evolving needs of Egypt’s retail landscape.

Haytham Morsy, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development at PayTabs Egypt, said: “Together with Valu, we’re putting powerful payment orchestration and mobile commerce tools in the hands of local merchants, many of whom have never had access to this kind of technology before.”

“With just a smartphone, they can now accept payments quickly and securely, giving their customers a smoother checkout experience and opening new doors for growth,” Morsy added.

He elaborated: “It is about empowering shop owners, supporting communities, and making sure everyone, no matter their size or location, can be part of Egypt’s digital future.”

Omar Magdy, Head of E-commerce & Payments at Valu, commented: “By leveraging PayTabs’ cutting-edge QR-powered technology, we are eliminating barriers to entry, reducing costs, and accelerating the adoption of digital payments across Egypt. This is about creating a smarter retail ecosystem where convenience, security, and innovation work hand in hand.”

The EGX-listed firm is transforming in-store payments by integrating PayTabs’ QR-powered technology into its merchant app, enabling fast, secure, and paperless transactions.

With just a smartphone, merchants can generate dynamic QR codes through the PayTabs Merchant App, allowing customers to scan and pay in seconds.

Last September, Valu and MobileMasr launched the first peer-to-peer (P2P) buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) service for pre-owned smartphones in Egypt.

