Egypt - Lime Consumer Finance, Egypt’s largest dedicated platform for education financing and a wholly owned subsidiary of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group in the UAE, has officially launched into Egypt’s fintech ecosystem.

With education as its strategic entry point, Lime aims to address a vital need for families seeking affordable and flexible payment options.

Licensed by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Lime’s app provides structured, transparent, and accessible financing solutions, allowing families to plan and pay tuition across an integrated network of nurseries, schools, and universities. With over 30% of Egypt’s population under the age of 15 (CAPMAS, 2025), education financing has become an urgent priority.

Through the app, families can access installment plans ranging from 6 to 12 months, for amounts up to EGP 1m. The digital onboarding process and state-of-the-art credit decision engine enable financing approvals within minutes, ensuring convenience while remaining fully compliant with local regulations.

“With an initial investment of $9.4m, Lime enters the market at a time when Egypt is seeing growing demand for private education and rapid adoption of digital financial solutions—driven by a young population and supportive national strategies,” said Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance.

“We’re proud to contribute to Egypt’s Financial Inclusion Strategy by addressing a real market gap,” Mohsen added. “Our mission starts with education, but we’re building a platform designed to expand into other essential life sectors, always putting transparency and customer empowerment at the centre.”

Lime’s Board of Trustees brings together expertise spanning finance, education, healthcare, and law, including: Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR; Refaat Zayed, Head of Retail Credit at FABMISR; Abdallah El Ebiary, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal’s Sovereign Advisory Services; Mohamed El Kalla, CEO of CIRA Education; Magda Habib, CEO and Founder of Dawi Clinics; and Omar Bassiouny, Founding Partner at Matouk Bassiouny and Group Head of Corporate and M&A.

Backed by the financial strength and regional experience of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, Lime aims to deliver sustainable impact and drive greater financial inclusion across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape—starting with education, and soon extending into other high-impact sectors.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

