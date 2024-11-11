KUWAIT-- A number of Kuwait-based and global financial technology firms assembled for a summit on Sunday to explore opportunities for investment, at a time where rapid advancements in technology have reshaped the future of finance and payments.

The annual gathering, called "Money-Tech," highlights the significance of further bolstering relevant research on the matter, said National Bank of Kuwait deputy chief executive Sheikha Al-Bahar, calling for the use of tech-savvy methods to be interspersed into school curriculums, subsequently creating a more adept national workforce, she underlined.

The summit also included a series of panel discussions on a number of pressing matters, attended by representatives of global firms, in which they discussed the most exemplary methods to lure investment and current global market trends and developments.

Separately, a speech given by Salma Al-Hajaj from Gulf Bank focused on existential challenges facing women in the workplace, while a series of panel discussions were to devoted to individual themes, running the gamut from the role of sovereign funds in managing investment and capital to social responsibilities incumbent upon firms.

