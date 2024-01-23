Egypt - KashNow, a financial technology solutions company and a subsidiary of Noqood Holdings, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Souhoola, a consumer finance company. The agreement aims to enhance and facilitate customer experiences by providing advanced services.

The partnership enables customers to finance their transactions through Kash Now. These transactions include bills, gold, medical consultations, laboratory tests at home, and medications. Customers can link their Souhoola accounts to Kash Now application.

Amr Salem, CEO of KashNow, said: “We are delighted to sign this agreement with a prominent consumer finance company, as we provide outstanding services to our customers. This partnership reflects our shared vision for financial development and empowerment of citizens within the financial inclusion strategies of the Egyptian government. We facilitate access to financial services for more people in society, contributing to an economy based on innovation and inclusion.”

Ahmed El Shanawany, CEO of BM Consumer Finance Souhoola, said: “We are proud to sign this agreement with a leading company in the financial technology sector, as we provide innovative and advanced services, enhancing the financial situation of Egyptian citizens by offering flexible options for their purchasing power. We work diligently to strengthen financial technology and provide convenient financing options, aligning with the state’s vision to stimulate financial inclusion and expand the scope of financial services for more citizens.”

