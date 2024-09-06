Riyadh – Saudi fintech savings platform Hakbah inked a new agreement with the Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors at the 24 Fintech Conference in Riyadh.

The partnership aims to improve the development of internal auditing systems, governance, and oversight within financial technologies, according to a press release.

Under this agreement, the two entities will exchange information and updates on professional standards and scientific references, facilitating specialised internal audit studies.

The joint deal aligns with Hakbah's strategy to shape alliances and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, delivering advanced services at an affordable cost.

Naif AbuSaida, Founder of Hakbah, said: "We are keen to enhance professional awareness, promote transparency in auditing, and improve performance in both public and private sector organisations."

Abdulaziz Al Habas, Executive Vice President of the Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors, pointed out that "the association aims, through agreements and memorandums signed with private entities, to raise awareness of the profession and to activate the association’s role in developing and empowering professionals in this field.”

On the slides of the three-day event, Hakbah entered into a new partnership with The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) to reshape the financial savings in the Kingdom.

