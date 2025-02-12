Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based LAHINT e-services platform has closed a $1 million pre-seed funding round from undisclosed investors on the second day of the LEAP 2025 tech conference in Riyadh.

Founded in 2023, LAHINT will use the funding to expand its business and automate 50 government services by 2027, according to a press release.

In line with its strategic objectives, LAHINT aims to strengthen its partnerships with government entities to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for economic and digital transformation.

LAHINT’s platform features an advanced verification system based on Saudi legal and regulatory databases.

It enables users to receive instant, AI-powered eligibility consultations for free without the complexities of navigating government services.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

