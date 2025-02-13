Egypt - Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment wiill launch the money transfer service soon via ‘myfawry’ app after obtaining the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), CEO Ashraf Sabry told Ashraq Business.

The EGX-listed firm intends to forge partnerships with key companies to expand business in the Saudi and Emirati markets, the CEO added.

He also indicated that the company is reevaluating the feasibility of applying for a digital bank license.

Fawry aims to promote digital payment acceptance solutions during 2025 after the sector recorded 100% growth, according to the CEO.

On February 5th, Fawry entered into a strategic partnership with PharmaOverseas to foster the pharmaceutical distribution sector in Egypt.

