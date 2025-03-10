Egypt - Fawry, Egypt’s leading fintech company, has signed a mutual collaboration agreement with Ottu, a Middle Eastern online payment management system (OPMS) provider, marking Ottu’s first partnership in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement aims to enhance Egypt’s online payment landscape by integrating Fawry’s payment infrastructure with Ottu’s management system.

This collaboration provides businesses with payment solutions adapted to market needs.

By leveraging Fawry’s expertise in Egypt, the partnership offers businesses local market insights to streamline payment processes, improve efficiency, and manage operational costs.

The alliance also supports companies looking to expand within Egypt’s digital economy.

As Africa’s digital economy grows and Egypt serves as a regional hub, the Fawry-Ottu partnership enables businesses to access market opportunities and improve their payment operations.

