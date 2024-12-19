UAE – FAAD Capital, a SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund headquartered in Gurgaon, has launched its investor network in Dubai, marking the fund’s first international expansion.

The expansion aligns with FAAD’s commitment to backing global collaboration and engaging with non-resident Indians (NRIs) and local investors to drive investments into Indian startups, according to a press release.

Within the framework of FAAD Capital’s strategy to establish regional hubs domestically and internationally, the fund’s office in Dubai is expected to deepen its presence in the GCC region.

Karan Verma, Director at FAAD Network, said: “This launch is the first step in our journey to build a robust international network that connects Indian startups with global investors."

Nitin Agarwal, Managing Partner at Gopinath Group of companies, noted: “The vibrant investment ecosystem of Dubai and its position as a global financial hub present immense opportunities for connecting Indian startups with international investors.”

