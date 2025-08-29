Egypt - U Consume Finance (valU) has deputed the Shop’it marketplace on the Valu App, expanding on its online offering, according to a press release.

The launch secures a premium and streamlined method to shop and earn cashback, supporting Valu’s commitment to smarter and more accessible shopping.

It allows customers to browse and shop a broad range of products from local and international brands to partners, such as Amazon, 2B, Black Circles, Way up Sports and B.Tech within the Valu app.

Shop’IT offers a unified shopping experience, with no need to search across multiple sites.

Users can check out on any partner’s online platforms through any payment method and still earn cashback on every eligible transaction.

Meanwhile, the cashback is credited to the user’s Valu Cashback Wallet and can be redeemed on future purchases.

Adham Ehab, Head of Products at Valu, commented: “By embedding Shop’IT within the Valu app, we are creating a unified, intuitive shopping ecosystem that enables users to discover, browse, and access exclusive offers in one place today, with a seamless end-to-end shopping journey coming in the next phase.”

“Whether buying a new fashion item, upgrading tech, or shopping for everyday essentials, Shop’IT delivers a smarter, more personalized, and rewarding experience,” Ehab added.

He noted: “This evolution enhances convenience while offering competitive prices, strengthening how our customers engage with Valu and fostering deeper loyalty.”

The rollout marks a step in the company’s journey to establish a more intuitive and valuable shopping experience for today’s connected consumer.

