Egypt - Fawry’s fully in-house developed Soft POS solution has successfully completed the MPOC certification cycle, positioning it as the first company in the MENA region to achieve both CPOC and MPOC certifications and the 10th globally to receive the MPOC certification, as per a statement.

This dual certification boosts the company’s ability to deliver secure, compliant, and cutting-edge payment solutions in the MENA region.

It also facilitates the deployment of secure, mobile-enabled point-of-sale solutions and contactless payments, allowing expansion into new markets, improving customer acquisition, and strengthening relationships with financial partners and regulatory bodies.

“Being the first company in the MENA region with a fully inhouse developed Soft Pos solution to get the MPOC and CPOC certification is not only a testament of Fawry’s commitment but also further demonstrates the trust and believe the company has in local talent,” Fawry’s CEO Ashraf Sabry commented.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).