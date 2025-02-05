Egypt - Contact Creditech, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, has launched Maestro,a new digital financing solution that allows customers to fully customize their installment plans, including selecting their own interest rates.

The feature, available through the Contact Now application, marks a first for Egypt and the Middle East, offering users unprecedented flexibility and control over their financial commitments.

The Maestro program enables users to adjust their repayment periods from 6 to 60 months, modify administrative fees, and even lower interest rates to 0% by restructuring the fee setup. Changes are reflected instantly on the app’s digital dashboard, providing full transparency.

According to Omar El Fiky, Managing Director of Contact Creditech, Maestro is a transformative step for the region’s financial landscape. Customers can now take control of their financing plans like never before, with the ability to adjust interest rates, administrative fees, and repayment tenures in real time. This innovation reflects our commitment to making financial solutions more accessible, transparent, and tailored to individual needs, he said.

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, emphasized the significance of Maestro in advancing digital financial services. The launch of Maestro is a major milestone in our journey toward digital transformation. We believe customers should have full control over their financial choices, and this program allows them to do exactly that. It’s not just about offering an installment plan—it’s about giving people the power to manage their finances in a way that best suits them, he stated.

Once a plan is finalized, the transaction is instantly updated in the merchant’s system, streamlining the process for both customers and retailers. By integrating a high level of personalization, Contact Now is reshaping how consumers interact with financial services.

The launch of Maestro represents a broader shift in Egypt’s fintech sector, focusing on digital innovation and customer empowerment. With this new solution, Contact Creditech aims to set a new standard for installment payments, making financial planning more flexible and transparent for all users.

