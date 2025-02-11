Egypt - Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments (ASPI) recorded a block-trading deal at a value of EGP 17.6 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on February 10th.

The transaction was implemented on 64 million shares.

Aspire Capital, formerly known as Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investment, is an Egypt-based company that operates in the financial services sector.

