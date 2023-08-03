E& money, the fintech arm of e& group, today announced the launch of the e& money card, a digital first card for the UAE market promoting financial inclusivity and advancing the vision of fostering a cashless economy.

E& money card enables every resident in the UAE to obtain a card within 10 seconds by simply logging into the e& money app. Every customer is instantly issued a 16-digit Mastercard branded e& money card, ready to be used for seamless payments and ATM access. There are more than 180,000 digital cards issued until now since the launch in March.

Global transactions

E& money is set to transform the way UAE residents manage their finances, empowering them to make secure transactions worldwide. It ensures an exceptional user experience by effortlessly integrating the e& money card with Apple Pay, Samsung and Google Wallet, offering customers the convenience and speed of contactless payments. Furthermore, customers can also request the physical version of their cards for free during the launch period, which will be delivered to their doorstep within just a few days.

The e& money card offers the most rewarding prepaid card loyalty programme in the UAE, providing customers with one per cent cash rewards on all card spends during the launch period until the end of 2023. This reward is unique for a prepaid card, as it is typically associated with credit cards. Moreover, customers can conveniently access cash rewards through the app, either by transferring them to the main wallet account as real cash or redeeming them in the unique e& money loyalty catalogue with the best deals including gaming and entertainment vouchers and many more.

Financial inclusion

Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer, e& life, said, “The launch of the e& money card marks a significant milestone in our mission to reshape the future of financial services in the UAE. By combining cutting-edge technology, seamless user experiences, and attractive benefits, such as instant digital issuance and cash rewards, we are redefining the way people access and manage their finances. Our aim is to empower individuals from all walks of life, fostering financial inclusion and enabling them to embrace the advantages of a cashless society.”

E& money's commitment to customer satisfaction goes beyond its existing offerings. The company has plans to introduce new card products in the near future, catering to customers' diverse payment needs and ensuring a great payment experience for their daily transactions.

Instant access

“With the launch of the e& money card, we are reshaping the future of financial services in the UAE,” said Melike Kara, CEO of e& money. “Our goal is to empower all individuals, regardless they are banked or not, by providing instant access to a rewarding prepaid card that offers cash benefits. As e& money, we are proud to launch this digital first card as the first telco-backed issuer in the UAE. The e& money card portfolio is set to revolutionise the payment landscape and digital experience of consumers.”

As e& money continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains dedicated to delivering customer-centric solutions and ensuring the utmost satisfaction of its users.