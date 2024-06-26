UAE – Dubai-based fintech Comfi has secured a $5 million debt facility from an undisclosed Abu Dhabi-based private family office, according to a press release.

The investment aligns with Comfi’s objectives to expand its footprint and revolutionize business-to-business (B2B)transactions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

This debt facility will also fuel Comfi’s rollout of its embedded pay-now and pay-later (BNPL) solution.

Furthermore, the fintech will facilitate an estimated $40 million worth of B2B transactions across the UAE and Saudi Arabia over the next year, anchoring its position as a leader in the B2B payments industry.

Established in 2023 by Alisher Akbarov, Amal Abdullaev, and Sanjar Samiev, Comfi is a B2B payment platform that provides manufacturers and suppliers with flexible payment solutions for their buyers.

Sanjar Samiev, CEO of Comfi, said: "This substantial funding, alongside backing from a reputable Emirati family office, will allow Comfi to sign up more B2B companies and support their growth and success in their industries.”

“We are committed to leveraging our advanced technology and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and foster financial inclusion in the UAE and KSA," Samiev added.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

