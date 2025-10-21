Riyadh: Tamara, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown fintech unicorn, has officially received a restricted finance license from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), according to a press release.

Tamara anchored its position as a leading Fintech platform in the UAE and a trusted financial partner.

The company will contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE Vision 2031, reinforcing its commitment to building a more advanced and reliable financial ecosystem in the Emirates.

Yamen Fakhreddine, CEO of Tamara UAE, said: "This milestone fundamentally strengthens our entire operation in the UAE and serves as the catalyst for our ambitious future here. The path is now clear to achieve our mission to help people own their dreams by building the most customer-centric financial super-app in the world."

The fintech platform is focused on building products and partnerships that give its customers and merchants the power to deal with ease and confidence.

During the Money 20/20 Middle East conference in September, Tamara secured the largest asset-backed facility of its kind in the region of up to $2.40 billion from Goldman Sachs, Citi, and Apollo funds.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).