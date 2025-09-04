Cairo – Egypt-based e-payment services company Basata Holding for Financial Payments plans to invest approximately $7 million in 2026 to reinforce its market position.

The company is currently studying the potential acquisition opportunities within its regional expansion plans, with final decisions expected before the end of 2025, according to a press release.

Karim Shehata, CEO of Basata Holding, affirmed that the company is preparing to launch new investment services in line with its strategy to diversify services and improve value creation.

These solutions, to be offered through investment funds in collaboration with sister and subsidiary companies, reached the final stages of regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, the full launch is expected before the end of the current fiscal year, anchoring Basata’s commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions that go beyond payments and support clients’ overall growth.

Basata currently serves more than 120,000 merchants daily, which expected to reach 150,000 merchants by the end of the year.

Shehata rolled out the company’s expansion plans to scale the business into new Gulf markets.

Through its stake in Jordan-based Madfoatcom, Basata intends to enter the Saudi market before 2025-end.

Madfoatcom is also expected to begin operations in Morocco and in Kurdistan by the end of this year, further positioning Basata as a strong regional force and unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth in the payments industry.

Over the past three years, Basata has achieved a hike of 40% in total payment value (TPV), strengthening its role as a key player in Egypt’s digital payments sector.

