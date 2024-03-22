Bahrain - Flooss, a pioneering fintech platform, has announced its status as a fully Sharia-compliant platform, setting new standards in the industry.

Flooss said it is committed to innovation, customer-centricity, and upholding the principles of Sharia finance to foster financial inclusion and contribute to the economy of Bahrain.

With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Flooss has consistently evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers. By placing customers at the core of its operations, the company has embraced a forward-thinking approach, driving continuous improvement and innovation, it said.

With the completion of Flooss's efforts to obtain Sharia compliance certification, the platform aims to establish a deeper connection with the community it serves, while upholding the values it represents.

"We are thrilled to announce that Flooss is now a fully Sharia-compliant platform. Our vision extends beyond financial freedom; it is about fostering real connections and creating a lasting impact in the lives of our community," said Fawaz Ghazal, CEO at Flooss.

Recognising the diverse needs of its users, Flooss understands the importance of providing financial services that align with their ideologies. Through its cutting-edge technological advancements and the implementation of Sharia-compliant practices, Flooss ensures that users can access a wide range of financial services while adhering to Sharia principles.

Flooss will continue to revolutionise the way people engage with financial services in Bahrain and he platform remains committed to setting new industry benchmarks, promoting financial inclusion, and driving economic growth in the country, it said.

Flooss Bahrain is the first digital instant financing company in Bahrain, licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a financing company. It provides digital loans without the hassle of paperwork and long processes, the company said.

