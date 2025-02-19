Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) has announced a strategic partnership with Mazad, a digital auctions platform, to facilitate asset sales through live biddings, ensuring more efficient, transparent, and competitive processes.

Through this co-operation, BDB will leverage Mazad’s advanced capabilities to create a fair, reliable, and more accessible bidding ecosystem for investors.

Live auctions are one of the most effective ways to maximise the value of assets offered for sale. Utilising this approach, Mazad’s platform provides a competitive environment that enables potential buyers to submit bids through a structured and equitable process.

By incorporating this model into its offerings, BDB aims to uphold the highest levels of integrity in asset management and contribute to a more dynamic and investor-friendly business landscape in Bahrain.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, BDB chief banking officer Ali Al Aradi remarked: “Our agreement with Mazad marks a pivotal step towards optimising asset sales, as the platform will help streamline processes, enhance transparency in transactions, and positively impact the wider market by strengthening investor confidence.”

For his part, Mazad chief executive Talal Al Araifi expressed his pride in the endeavour with BDB, noting that it reasserts the company as a pioneer of cutting-edge sales solutions.

He added: “At Mazad, we are dedicated to providing a credible bidding space that enhances reliability in the market. We are delighted to be BDB’s preferred partner in this project, which will allow investors to engage with the available assets more seamlessly.”

The initiative will also accelerate transaction timelines, enabling companies to reallocate their holdings more effectively.