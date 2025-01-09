UAE – Apaya, a commerce automation platform, entered into a strategic partnership with MENA’s online payment gateway Telr to accelerate digital commerce growth in the region.

The collaboration will allow merchants to instantly access Telr's payment services through Apaya's no-code platform, according to a press release.

They will also leverage Telr's anti-fraud engine alongside Apaya's intelligent routing capabilities and access simplified vendor payout solutions for marketplace businesses.

Telr's payment solutions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Jordan, will be integrated with Apaya's no-code commerce automation platform to enable merchants to build and scale payment experiences with just a few clicks.

Michael Tomlins, CEO of Apaya, commented: "This partnership particularly benefits merchants seeking to expand their digital presence with access to Telr's multi-currency processing capabilities and extensive local payment method coverage."

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, said: "This collaboration enhances our ability to provide robust services—from social commerce and QR codes to digital invoicing, Telr buy now pay later (BNPL), and our Telr Finance merchant financing program—enabling businesses to succeed seamlessly in the digital landscape."

"By combining our payment expertise with Apaya's automation capabilities, we are creating a powerful solution for merchants looking to scale their digital commerce operations by making them effortless and secure,” Alami added.

