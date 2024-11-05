WigWag, a leader in e-commerce payments, is thrilled to announce the launch of several new payment options designed to prepare South African e-commerce merchants for the upcoming Black Friday shopping season. With the addition of Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Capitec Pay, WigWag is now the first plug-and-play payment gateway in South Africa to offer this comprehensive suite for Shopify and WooCommerce.

These new payment methods bring together a powerful mix of card payments, digital wallets, pay-by-bank solutions, and buy now, pay later (BNPL), providing merchants with innovative tools to drive sales and customer satisfaction during Black Friday and beyond.

Expanding payment options for South African e-commerce

By adding Google Pay, Apple Pay and Capitec Pay to its arsenal, WigWag expands payment choices for merchants and shoppers in time for Black Friday 2024. With South African Black Friday sales in 2023 reaching R4.5bn, merchants are gearing up for the busiest time in the retail season. As such, the demand for quick and seamless digital transactions has never been higher. This year, WigWag is equipping merchants with tools to improve checkout speed, increase basket size, and get closer to a one-click checkout experience.

“Our focus is on simplifying the checkout journey, ensuring each payment option we add is chosen carefully to enhance – not complicate – the purchasing process,” shares Dani Laity, WigWag’s general manager. “We’re not just adding payment methods for the sake of it; we’re providing high-converting, customer-friendly options that make it easier for South Africans to shop securely and confidently.”

Surge in digital wallet popularity

As digital wallets gain momentum in South Africa, WigWag aims to stay at the forefront of these payment trends. Digital wallets offer a seamless, secure payment experience, leveraging PINs and biometric features like fingerprint and facial recognition for added security.

Statistics from South Africa’s major banks reflect this rapid adoption:



- Absa reported a 75% year-on-year increase in digital wallet transactions, with Google Wallet leading the trend.



- Capitec saw a 238% increase in wallet transaction value and a 225% growth in volume from June 2023 to June 2024.



- Standard Bank indicated that Apple Pay accounts for 86% of digital wallet transactions.

A breakdown of WigWag's new payment methods



- Apple Pay – Already popular across South Africa, Apple Pay enables customers to make secure, convenient payments with just a tap, streamlining the checkout experience.



- Google Pay – For Android users, Google Pay offers a similar NFC-powered payment experience, bringing wallet technology to a larger, more diverse audience.



- Capitec Pay – Capitec’s innovative approach allows users to complete transactions quickly without card details, simply using their phone number or ID number for fast, secure payments.

Commitment to South African merchants

WigWag is dedicated to helping merchants succeed with innovative technology, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer support. As South African shoppers embrace digital wallets and streamlined payment options, WigWag’s suite of payment methods empowers merchants to stay ahead of the curve and maximise revenue as Black Friday approaches.

For more information on WigWag’s new payment solutions or to learn how WigWag can support your business during the festive season, visit wigwag.me or contact us at jani@wigwag.co.za.

About WigWag

WigWag is an innovative, e-commerce-focused online payments company committed to enhancing the digital shopping experience. With integrations in Shopify, WooCommerce, and more, WigWag delivers secure, customer-friendly payment solutions that drive conversions and customer satisfaction across South Africa’s e-commerce landscape.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).