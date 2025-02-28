Qatar - The integration of Mastercard’s technology with Sadad’s platform will enable merchants to offer fast, seamless and secure transactions as well as convenient payment choices to customers

Sadad, a leading company in online and electronic financial transactions offering multi payment solutions in Qatar, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to introduce a new digital payment gateway platform.



Through this partnership, Sadad will deploy state-of-the-art payment solutions, powered by Mastercard Gateway, to enhance the customer experience for its merchants in the market.



The integration of Mastercard’s technology with Sadad’s platform will enable merchants to offer fast, seamless and secure transactions as well as convenient payment choices to customers.



The partnership aims to evolve the market’s e-commerce landscape, enabling seamless shopping experiences, higher conversion rates, and helping to reduce fraud.



“By integrating Mastercard Gateway, we are not only offering a seamless and user-friendly solution but also empowering local merchants to stay ahead in the evolving payment landscape. This collaboration will drive regional growth by enhancing the checkout experience and introducing innovative payment options that cater to today’s digital-savvy consumers,” said Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed al-Thani, a board member at Sadad.



Mastercard Gateway is a single touchpoint that powers payment and digital acceptance solutions across new and existing markets and channels locally and globally. Merchants benefit from support for more than 30 payment methods, while customers enjoy advanced protection from cybercrime through tokenisation, biometric recognition and 3D Secure authentication.



As digital wallets and contactless payments become increasingly prevalent, equipping businesses with the right tools to meet evolving customer expectations is more critical than ever, according to Erdem Cakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait at Mastercard.



“This partnership with Sadad marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our reach and fuel growth for businesses. Through Mastercard Gateway, we are providing businesses with world-class payment solutions that deliver security, speed, and flexibility,” he said.

